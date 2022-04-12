Events to mark uni’s 150 years milestone

ABERYSTWYTH University has announced some of its plans to hold events to mark 150 years since it was established.

Founded in 1872, following community and national fundraising efforts to establish the first Welsh University, the university said that with “so many outstanding achievements to celebrate and to honour”, over the course of their 150th year, the university is “looking ahead to a full programme of events which promises to be a true commemorative celebration of Wales’s first University as it looks to an exciting future that beckons.”

Plans for the anniversary celebrations include partnering with Welsh youth organisation, Urdd Gobaith Cymru and participating in their Peace & Goodwill Message in Oslo, Norway this May.

The anniversary year will then begin at this year’s Ceredigion National Eisteddfod in August with a programme of activities on ‘The Maes’ and on Penglais campus.

The official birthday will be a week long programme of events in Aberystwyth, Cardiff and London and will see the publication of the anniversary book commemorating 150 stories through 150 objects telling the history of the university through the objects.

Founders week will be followed closely by the Festival of Research showcasing cutting edge research and giving a platform for engaging communities locally and across the globe in dialogue about their future needs.

Throughout the year audiences will be able to enjoy a series of public lectures delivered by Aberystwyth academics and guest speakers.

The year is one of multiple celebrations with the Aberystwyth Old Students’ Association, established in 1892, also celebrating its 130th anniversary together with Aberystwyth’s renowned Arts Centre celebrating its 50th birthday beginning with a special exhibition.

Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elizabeth Treasure, said: “It is a true honour to be part of Wales’ first university as we celebrate such a significant milestone.

“We have great pride in our history here, and the wonderful legacies it has created, but these celebrations will be about our future as well as our past.

“As a university we’ve never stood still, constantly developing, as we respond to new and changing challenges faced by society.”

Lauren Marks, President of the Old Students Association, said: “We’re thrilled to be marking this remarkable milestone in the OSA’s proud history.

“We have over 9,000 members worldwide and we look forward to involving them in the celebrations and joining the university in its exciting programme as we share these special anniversaries, reflecting on Aberystwyth’s proud history but also looking to the future.