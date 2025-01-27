An excavation at Strata Florida has uncovered evidence of human activity dating back 7,500 years.
Excavations over the summer at the former Cistercian Abbey, which were part of a public field school, will continue in 2025 and booking is now open.
Over the past five years, excavations have focused on the courtyard of Mynachlog Fawr farm buildings which are being refurbished by Strata Florida Trust.
A number of structures and features under the courtyard have been revealed, including a major aqueduct and medieval buildings, which once formed part of the Cistercian Abbey, along with some earlier structures.
Following last year’s annual archaeology field school, 11 charcoal samples were collected form the site and sent to specialists for radiocarbon dating. Five are from the late 12th and 13th centuries, dating from the time of the medieval Cistercian monastery.
A further five samples, relating to structures at the site, date from between 951AD and 1172AD and seem to be associated with flagged surfaces and stone walls, predating the arrival of the Cistercians on the site in 1184.
They provide strong evidence to support the theory of pre-Cistercian use of the site and potentially an earlier church or monastery. The final sample dates from between 5920 and 5758BC, a staggering 7,500 years ago in the Mesolithic Era.
How the site was used prior to the arrival of the Cistercians is still unclear, but continued excavations and the use of techniques, such as radiocarbon dating, will help to further the trust’s research and understanding.
The Strata Florida Archaeology Field School offers training to all and will run from 16 June 13 July this year.
Strata Florida Trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating site’s unique landscape and history.