Students of Totaleigh Music Tywyn have achieved success in their recent Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music instrumental exams.
Emily Murfin, 15, achieved her Grade 1 violin with Distinction while Polly Richards, 11, was successful in the Grade 1 flute with Merit.
Polly Richards (Picture supplied )
Susan Griffith, achieved Grade 5 treble recorder with Merit, and Ella Woodward, 9, passed her Grade 1 classical guitar with Merit.
Susan Griffith and Ella Woodward (Pictures supplied )
