A charity shop in Tywyn will host a Coffee and Cake fundraiser for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The charity’s much-loved fundraiser is back for 2026, and the charity’s shop in Tywyn host its own event for the public this Saturday morning (28 February).
In January, the harity announced the return of Coffee and Cake, an event that encourages supporters to ‘get together’ and host their very own Coffee and Cake party on behalf of the lifesaving service.
The fundraiser coincides with the charity’s 25th anniversary and takes place during March and April.
The events raise funds to help the charity provide lifesaving critical care across Wales, wherever and whenever it is needed. Every year, Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £13 million every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
Joining the celebration this year is the charity’s shop in Tywyn, based on the High Street. On the day, members of the public can visit the shop, make a donation and enjoy a drink and a snack – all of which will make a lifesaving difference.
Laura Coyne, Fundraising Operations Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: “It’s the charity’s 25th birthday on St David’s Day. Our shop in Tywyn will mark the occasion by hosting its own Coffee and Cake event on Saturday, 28 February, between 10am and 3pm.
“Everyone is welcome and we’d be delighted if you joined us for some nice treats – you’ll be making a lifesaving difference and that really is the icing on the cake.”
Members of the public are also invited to host their own Coffee and Cake morning, afternoon tea, or bake sale to celebrate the Charity’s 25th anniversary in their community during March and April. If you want to have your cake and eat it, you can register via https://coffeeandcake.walesairambulance.com/en/.
Whether a gathering with friends and family or a party in a school or office, this event is open to everyone – both online and in person.
Laura added: “Many of us love a catch-up with a slice of cake, and whether part of a community group, school, business or an individual, we would love to help and support you with your own event.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid baker or prefer to buy your cakes from a shop, the sales you make on your delicious treats will support our lifesaving charity, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues.
“It’s our 25th birthday and we wouldn’t be celebrating this special milestone without the hard work and dedication of all our supporters and volunteers. We ‘knead’ your help to make this the biggest party! If you’re inspired by this and want to mark your own celebration, then sign up today - you’ll be making a lifesaving difference and that really is the icing on the cake.”
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury. For the patient, this can mean hours saved when compared to standard care and is proven to greatly improve survival and early recovery.
It is delivered via a unique third sector and public sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.
As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.
