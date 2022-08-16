Excitement builds for Welsh Game Fair in Gwynedd
Subscribe newsletter
Gwynedd farmer Gareth Wyn Jones is excited to welcome the first GWCT Welsh Game Fair to north Wales, saying it will provide a “fantastic” platform to educate people about where food comes from and the country way of life.
The TV presenter is supporting the fair which takes place at the Vaynol Estate near Bangor from 9 to 11 September.
The three-day event is organised by Stable Events in partnership with the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Gareth (pictured) is campaigning to educate people, particularly those that live in urban areas, about where their meat and vegetables originate and how farming supports rural communities.
“The GWCT Welsh Game Fair will be an amazing opportunity to connect people with farming, food and the country way of life,” he said.
“People are so far removed from where their food comes from, how it’s produced and how it’s cooked.”
Money raised at the GWCT Welsh Game Fair will support the GWCT’s charitable work and give a welcome boost to the region, with tourism and visitors contributing to the local economy.
Fishing, clay shooting, gundogs, game cookery, falconry, horses and hounds, as well as rural crafts, food and drink will feature at the event, which is expected to attract people passionate about the countryside, country pursuits and conservation. There are also have-a-go activities on offer for all of the family to try their hand and a variety of country pursuits.
Celebrity chef and author Bryn Williams will create a bespoke menu for guests in a VIP Enclosure Restaurant, aptly named The White Park Restaurant after the famous Vaynol Cattle, and is taking part in live, open-air cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend.
Visitors can look forward to a wide range of attractions, displays, live debates, shopping at hundreds of trade stands and family entertainment, all with a countryside theme.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |