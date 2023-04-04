An exhibition of old photographs of Dolgellau and the surrounding area was recently held at the Free Library to coincide with the launch of a book.
Book 4 of the Dolgellau History Series by Merfun Wyn Thomas, a retired archivist at the library, is comprised of old photos of inns, taverns and hotels in the Dolgellau area.
Pictured is John Lewis, chairman of the Dolgellau Partnership; Catherin James, partnership member; mayor Cllr John Raghoobar, who opened the exhibition; and Merfun Wyn Thomas, Mo Ainscouch and Janet Barker, who are also all members of the partnership.
