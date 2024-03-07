All the artworks selected by the families spoke of what is important to them, of spending time together- with the family, in nature, on the beach, in the mountains and of their concerns for the environment. The children’s enjoyment of colour and sensory experiences are reflected in the gallery space and the artworks, with interactive artworks by artists Jenny Hall, Karina Kolesnikaite and Ella Louise Jones and have been especially commissioned through the National Contemporary Art Gallery Wales.