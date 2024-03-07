A new exhibition will open in Aberystwyth this weekend.
Family opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Saturday, 9 March at 2.30pm. The exhibition will be opened by the Rt.Hon. Elin Jones MS in the company of Mandy Williams-Davies, Chair of National Contemporary Art Gallery Wales and a special guest appearance for families by Bendant the pirate! Family is a unique project where four local families have worked with Aberystwyth Arts Centre for a period of six months to co-curate a major exhibition. They have selected works of art from our national collections at National Library of Wales, National Museum Cardiff alongside works from the School of Art, Museum and Galleries, Aberystwyth University.
The exhibition is created by families – for families and aims to break new ground through finding new models of working that puts the public at the heart of decision-making. At its core is the aim to break down the barriers that prevent family audiences from enjoying and taking part in the arts.
Families visited and went behind the scenes at National Museum Cardiff, National Library Wales and School of Art, Museum and Galleries, Aberystwyth University, took part in workshops with curators and artists and created their own artworks in response through animation and ceramics.
All the artworks selected by the families spoke of what is important to them, of spending time together- with the family, in nature, on the beach, in the mountains and of their concerns for the environment. The children’s enjoyment of colour and sensory experiences are reflected in the gallery space and the artworks, with interactive artworks by artists Jenny Hall, Karina Kolesnikaite and Ella Louise Jones and have been especially commissioned through the National Contemporary Art Gallery Wales.
Works exhibited include photography, illustrations, print,painting and ceramics by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Claudia Williams, Ceri Richards, and Clarice Cliff alongside artworks made by the families.