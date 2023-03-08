On Friday, 10 March, Meirionnydd Ramblers will drive from Llandanwg up into the low hills above the coast, to start their walk from a layby near Merthyr Farm.
Setting off on a gated road heading towards Ffridd, they will soon join a footpath past two stone circles, with stunning views over Cwm Bychan towards the Rhinogydd.
Passing the isolated old farm at Rhyd yr Eirin, they next follow part of the Ardudwy Way, fording a stream and heading towards Moel Goedog.
They will just cast a glance at an ancient settlement beneath the hill before lunching on the lower slopes of Goedog.
Finally, they undertake a gradual climb to the hillfort before dropping down to pass two more stone circles.
They will then follow the ancient track past standing stones back to Merthyr Gate.
This circular walk is approximately four-and-a-half miles long and graded C+. moderate.
The walk will start at 10.30am from Llandanwg car park for car share to start (grid ref SH568282).
For further details, contact the walk leader, Rosy, on 01766 780952.
