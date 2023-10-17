On Wednesday, 18 October, Meirionnydd Ramblers will head to the Dyfi Hills, in the south of the Snowdonia National Park.
This area is often overlooked by visitors to the area, who flock instead to the nearby and more impressive Cader Idris.
But the Dyfi Hills, with three tops over 600m, offer lovely, quiet walking, with splendid grassy ridges overlooking some superb glacial cwms.
This route visits the western-most top, Waun Oer.
We set off on fairly level paths and tracks heading south before undertaking the steep climb on to the ridge of Mynydd Ceiswyn from where there are superb views over to the ridges of Cader Idris.
An easy stroll along the ridge brings us to the trig point on the 670m top of Waun Oer.
We have to drop down steeply some 100m before climbing up again to continue along the ridge towards old quarry workings.
Here a faint track winds down the hillside towards forestry, where we join a permissive path through farmland for our return to the start.
Please contact the leader, Jacky, on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 if you wish to join this walk.
Graded B, the circular route will cover some eight-and-a-half miles.
Meet at the laybys on the A470 opposite Cross Foxes (grid ref SH767167) at 10am. There is limited parking space so please car-share.
The walk is expected to finish at around 4.30pm.
Then on Thursday, 26 October, it is to southern Eryri for a walk entitled Gwenllian a’r Wern.
This is a short walk, but one of great interest. It takes us past houses of differing architectural styles, spanning four centuries, and includes the Iron Age hill fort of Moel Dinas.
There are also some excellent views of the Dwyryd estuary and Moel Gifftan to the west. To see these though involves some steep climbing (of about 900ft) through forestry and rough pasture from the beginning of the walk.
The descent includes a short walk beside the charming Afon Rhyd and a number of stiles.
At the time of writing it is uncertain if the Brondanw Arms or the Plas Brondanw will be open for refreshments at the end of the walk.
Please contact the leader in case of bad weather as the walk may be varied or rescheduled
This 5.5-mile, circular walk starts at 10am with an estimated finish time of 2.30pm.
Meet at the layby on the A4085, to the right as you head north from Garreg, just beyond the turning to Croesor (grid ref SH615422).
This route is graded C, moderate.
Carol is the leader for the day. She can be contacted on 01766 780351 if any further information is required.