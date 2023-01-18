Meirionnydd Ramblers head to the Vale of Ffestiniog on Thursday, 19 January.
The walk takes us on the northern slopes of the beautiful Vale of Ffestiniog which are part of the Coedydd Maentwrog National Nature Reserve.
Our path heads up towards the Ffestiniog Railway which we cross, pausing for a break at Dduallt station.
We descend across fields and through woodland towards Maentwrog and walk a short way along the A487 before turning on to an embankment beside the Afon Dwyryd, an ideal spot for lunch (weather permitting).
We then follow a quiet lane to the A496, which we cross to pick up a footpath from the B4391.
Heading uphill through woodland we reach open land, soon joining an enclosed path and descending to a stile on to the B4391.
We walk this for a short distance to a footpath which takes us to our starting point.
The walk has been graded at C+ as the initial ascent (900ft) through dense, deep-sided woodland is slippy and the path has been degraded in places due to tree felling.
We also have to cross two busy roads and there is a very steep descent by steps from a stile on to the B4391.
Meet for this circular walk of around six miles at 10am at the layby on the A487 near its junction with the A496 for car-share to start (grid ref SH668407).
Contact the leader, Carol, on 01766 780351 in the event of bad weather or for further information.