A Gwynedd school with just two pupils is being earmarked for closure.
Cabinet approved publishing a statutory notice over a plan to shut Ysgol Y Garreg at Llanfrothen, during its meeting on Tuesday, 10 February.
The school had 17 pupils last year, but the figure had dropped to nine by last September, and was now down to just two Year 6 pupils, with no new registrations for the reception class for the coming September.
The notice will allow a 28 day period for objections to the intention to close the school on 31 August.
Ysgol Cefn Coch will be the alternative school for the area from 1 September, if the closure goes ahead.
The meeting heard the situation was due to falling birth rates.
Cabinet member for education Cllr Dewi Jones said: “This isn’t anything new for us in Gwynedd, to be honest, it is the result of major changes in the demographics of the county,” adding: “It is a sad situation, but the proposal is to close Ysgol Y Garreg.
“It has served the community for many years, and there are staff doing their best for the school and the two pupils, and many [members] of staff over the years, and I’d thank them for their service.”
Council leader Cllr Nia Jeffreys said it was with “a heavy heart we have to hear this news”. She also thanked staff and governors for their work over the years.
Local member Cllr June Jones agreed, saying it was “a very sad situation”.
She said: “The school has been there, I think, for about 143 years, and has provided excellent education for the children of the area.
“Many people think a lot of the school and it is sad that the pupil numbers have gone down so quickly.
“The number of children in the western world has dropped considerably and society has changed.
“Parents have the right to move their children to schools that better suit their lifestyles, and I don’t blame them.”
She also thanked former staff and governors, and asked the council to consider restructuring the building for “children who find it difficult to settle into the mainstream”.
She also requested that the community “have a say” in the future of the building.
Education head Gwern ap Rhisiart added that engagement had been held with the community and there was still an opportunity for people to “have their say” or object.
He said it was “not unusual” for pupils numbers to drop quickly in Gwynedd and it was noted that a “substantial number” of parents had already made the decision to send their children to other schools.
Employment discussions had started with staff, which included the acting head, a teacher, an assistant, and those in cleaning and catering roles.
“As a responsible employer we are supportive of staff and looking at every possibility for alternative employment,” Mr ap Rhisiart said.
“But for those on temporary contracts, if the school closed, it is likely those contracts would end as expected.”
He added that no decision had been made over potential future use of the building.
