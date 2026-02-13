Incredible footage shows a daredevil BASE jumper's record ski-leap off Mount Snowdon.
Tim Howell, 36, ski-jumped off the 1,085-metre mountain in Gwynedd, North Wales, on 18 January.
Tim, who lives between Martock, Somerset, and Geneva, Switzerland and has been BASE jumping for over 15 years, claims he is the first person to ever perform a ski BASE jump on Mount Snowdon.
He said: "This jump had been lined up for years, but we had been waiting for the best snow and wind conditions.
"Although it looks a bit foggy we waited until we had a clear line of sight to the landing.
"I was the first British person to do a ski BASE, the first person to SKI base in the UK - eight years ago - and this was the first one in Wales.
"It was important to get lots of speed to open the parachute far from the cliff because it's a relatively short drop."
Tim, who is a full time mountain athlete, added: "I Just climb up stuff and jump off them for a living haha".
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.