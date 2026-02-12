Gwynedd has secured funding from the Welsh and UK governments to improve parks in the county.
The money is being used to upgrade and provide play equipment in Gwynedd, including parks in Tywyn, Harlech, Penygroes, Pwllheli and Talysarn.
Improvements have been completed at several playgrounds. A new multi-purpose frame has been installed at the recreation ground near the promenade in Tywyn, the Waun, Harlech has a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, there’s a net spinner at Ffordd y Maer, Pwllheli, and Maes y Môr, Penygroes has a new multi-purpose frame.
Resurfacing has taken place at the old skateboard park, Talysarn to enable children to play ball games, Cae Glyn, Caernarfon, now has a basket swing suitable for disabled children, and Ffordd Cynan, Penrhosgarnedd has a wheelchair-friendly roundabout.
Further work will take place at other play fields across the county. The council’s Learning Disability Work Opportunities Team is also in the process of providing communication boards for the county's playgrounds to support and encourage communication and ensure everyone can enjoy the facilities.
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member for Municipal Assets, said: “We encourage children and families to take advantage of these facilities by getting out and enjoying the local parks and playgrounds. They offer safe, fun and welcoming spaces to spend quality time together.
“This investment underlines Cyngor Gwynedd's commitment to providing inclusive and sustainable play opportunities. We continue to work with local communities to ensure these facilities are maintained and protected for the future.
“We urge everyone to respect these facilities so the playgrounds continue to be safe and fun for all children and families.”
For further information about Gwynedd’s play fields and open spaces visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/playfields.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) supports delivery of the UK-government’s five national missions: pushing power out to communities everywhere, to help kickstart economic growth and promote opportunities across the UK.
