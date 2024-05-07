Expressions of interest are open for a new organisation for the Cambrian Community Rail Partnership to host an agreement with Transport for Wales and Avanti West Coast.
Ceredigion County Council is the current host and financial management authority for the partnership which is funded by Transport for Wales, Avanti West Coast and Shropshire County Council.
The partnership covers an area spanning 120 miles and 34 stations from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and up to Pwllheli.
Partnership members include Transport for Wales, Avanti West Coast, Network Rail, British Transport Police, Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway, Talyllyn Railway, Snowdonia National Park, Ceredigion County Council, Gwynedd Council, Station Adoption representatives, tourism representatives and third sector partners.
The business activity plan is delivered by all members led by a community rail officer. It aims to provide a voice for the community, promote sustainable, healthy and accessible travel, bring communities together and supporting diversity and inclusion, and support social and economic development.
The partnership is proactive and is looking to work with an organisation that excels in good governance, sustainable funding and a successful track record in bidding, securing and managing external funding from a variety of sources, developing resilience in voluntary sector organisations, managing finances and community engagement and influencing.
Applications from third sector organisations with interests in place-based community led projects, community development and engagement with a good knowledge of the area covered by the Cambrian CRP are particularly welcome.
Expressions of interest are invited via email up to 14 May. Please email Neil Scott, Chair [email protected] for further information.
Community rail is made up of Community Rail Partnerships (CRPs) and groups across Britain. Working alongside local, regional and national partners, CRPs engage communities and help people get the most from their railways, promoting inclusion, wellbeing, economic development and sustainable travel. They also work alongside train operators, contributing to improvements and bringing stations back to life.
Community Rail Network provides support and advice to the community rail movement. They share good practice and connect community rail partnerships and groups, while working with government, the rail industry, and the wider voluntary and community sector to champion community rail.