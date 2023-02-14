EXTRA funding has been secured to develop the Market Hall in Cardigan after costs were signed off by Ceredigion County Council Cabinet members last week.
The Cardigan Market Hall Project will see the restoration, repair and provision of updated facilities for the historic Grade 2* Market Hall, “securing its long-term future and sustainability for market traders and opportunities for new enterprises.”
The project will address some structural improvements required to the building and that also improves the overall appeal and contribution the building makes to the vitality of the town.
The estimated cost of the project for Phase 1 and 2 is £2.95 million.
As the Cambrian News reported last week, delays and rising costs has seen the budget for the project balloon.
The initial project was estimated at a £1.8m renovation, to which the council agreed a contribution of £460,000.
Funding has been secured from Building for the Future, Rural Development Plan, Coastal Communities Fund, National Lottery, Cadw, The Architectural Heritage Fund, Private Funds, Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme, and Ceredigion County Council.
Further funding from the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Strategic Fund has been approved and partially match funded by Ceredigion County Council.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “I’m pleased that investment has been secured for Cardigan Indoor Market. “Like Cardigan Castle this building, as well as being a space for small businesses to develop and grow, thus ensuring long-term sustainable employment, it also has significant heritage value.
“Completion of this project will bring a greater benefit and attract footfall from the wider area.”
Cardigan Market Hall is owned by Ceredigion County Council, and is leased to the Cardigan Buildings Preservation Trust.
The Market Hall is operated by Menter Aberteifi on behalf of the Cardigan Buildings Preservation Trust.