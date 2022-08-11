Face masks no longer mandatory in Hywel Dda sites
Subscribe newsletter
Face masks are no longer mandatory in Hywel Dda University Health Board sites.
Masks/coverings for all staff, patients, and visitors were reintroduced widely across the health board in July in response to a significant increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the community.
The health board said it will continue to support staff, service users and members of the public who choose to wear face masks/coverings when entering its facilities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, making them available in public spaces, wards and departments.
Staff caring for and people visiting patients with known or suspected Covid-19 or other respiratory infections must continue to wear appropriate PPE and follow the latest infection control guidance.
People are being asked not visit any of the health board’s hospital sites if they have the three main symptoms of Covid-19 - a new continuous cough, temperature or loss or change of taste or smell; flu like symptoms; currently have or had diarrhoea and vomiting in past 48 hours; or have been in contact with anyone with any of these symptoms in the last 48 hours.
Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: “The reinstatement of face masks and coverings at Withybush, Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals was in response to a significant increase in Covid-19 positive cases in our community.
“I’d like to thank our community for their ongoing support while we continue to adapt and react to help keep staff, patients and visitors safe. This position is reviewed regularly and may change in response to our local Covid-19 situation.
“I’d also like to stress the continued importance of behaviours known to reduce transmission of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.
“Isolating if we have symptoms of Covid-19, or other infectious diseases, is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the onward spread and break the chain of transmission.
“Good hand hygiene and opening windows and ensuring good ventilation to let fresh air in prevents the virus from hanging around and reduces the risk of it spreading.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |