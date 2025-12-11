Health chiefs are asking all visitors and staff to wear face masks in a bid to halt the spread of respiratory viruses.
From today, 11 December 2025, Hywel Dda University Health Board is asking that all visitors and staff in clinical and patient-facing areas wear a face mask to help limit the spread of respiratory viruses.
The health board says the number of cases of respiratory viruses within hospitals, and our broader community, is increasing at a steady rate.
It adds: “All staff, regardless of their role, will be required to wear a surgical mask (unless other personal protective equipment (PPE) has been advised) when in clinical areas or interacting with patients.
“Visitors will also be required to wear a mask in clinical areas, including to appointments on hospital and community sites.”
Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality, and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda UHB explains: “We are seeing a growing number of people with flu and other respiratory viruses needing our care and need to take this proactive step to limit the spread of respiratory viruses within our services and sites. This change is effective immediately and our Infection Prevention colleagues will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis.”
“I would also like to remind visitors that you should only come to our sites if you are feeling well, and to wait 48 hours after you are free of flu and cold like symptoms, or sickness and diarrhoea symptoms. This helps us limit the spread of viruses and protect our most vulnerable patients. It also helps us to keep staff well, so that they can look after those in greatest need of our care.
“We are not yet in a position where we need to limit visits to wards, but this may change at short notice if the level of respiratory viruses increases.”
Masks will be available at all entry points and in clinical areas on hospital and community sites.
Sharon continues: “There are several ways people can support our NHS during this time. Please follow the mask wearing guidance. Also, please ensure that you wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water.
“A simple way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and well this winter is to have a flu vaccination. More information on where you can have your vaccine, including RSV and COVID-19 boosters if you are eligible, is on our website.
“Thank you to our communities, our patients, and our staff for all your support in looking after one another.”
For more information on where to access a vaccine in your community, please visit the Health Board’s website at: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/fluvaccine or, please call 0300 303 8322 and choose option 1 or email [email protected].
