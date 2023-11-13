Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn will be welcoming a large amount of services and organisations under one roof to offer support amid the cost-of-living crisis next month.
Organisations including Adra, Gwaith Gwynedd, North Wales Police, Utility Warehouse and Cyngor Gwynedd will be in attendance, offering advice on topics such as energy and heating, fraud and scams, training and jobs, digital support, housing and funding for home improvements for homeowners, and to show what is available in the local community.
There will be a winter warmer meal available for all at no cost.
There will also be a ‘Swishing’ event where clothes and school uniform will be available.
Swishing works as a giant clothes swap. Give items to the school by 1 December then go along to the fair to choose your new wardrobe at no cost.
This event, which runs from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, 12 December, is open to all.
