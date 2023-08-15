Fairbourne will host its 44th annual Garden and Craft show in the village hall this Saturday, 19 August.
The results for over 100 gardening and crafts competitions will be announced on the day, and a raffle will also take place.
Tickets for the show cost £1 for adults, and children enter free. Tea, coffee and a selection of cakes will be available.
The show is organised by members of the Friog and Fairbourne Garden Club.
Group secretary Ernest Puddick said: “One of last year’s highlights were the cakes, they were a runaway success. There’s a large selection, and they’re all homemade. I’m looking forward to them again this year.
“In our village, all of these events have a large social aspect to them, people don’t just come because they’re interested in gardening or art.
“It’s a chance to catch up over tea, coffee and cakes, take part in a raffle and see what the people here have managed to create.”
The show is still accepting exhibitions for 100 competitions. Entry costs 30p for adults, and it’s free for children. Exhibits must be handed to judges at the village hall between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, 18 August or between 9am and 10.45am on Saturday 19 August.
Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category.
Judging will take place between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, and results for the competitions will be announced between 2pm and 4pm.