Fewer people in Gwynedd lost their homes due to 'no-fault' evictions after refusing to follow a Section 21 order last year, figures show.
Across England and Wales, the number of repossessions reached the highest level in six years.
Section 21 notices allow landlords to evict tenants with two months' notice without a reason.
Ministry of Justice figures show county court bailiffs made two repossessions due to a Section 21 notice being issued in Gwynedd in the year to June. This was down from seven the year before.
Overall, landlords in the area applied for a further six 'accelerated possession orders' after Section 21 notices were ignored.
Labour's election manifesto said a ban on Section 21 evictions would be implemented "immediately", though no official time-frame has been provided.
The Government said it will protect renters – including ending 'no-fault' evictions and is determined to "level decisively the playing field between landlord and tenant by providing renters with greater security, rights and protections and cracking down on the minority of unscrupulous landlords who exploit, mistreat or discriminate against tenants".
The National Residential Landlords Association said the system which replaces Section 21 "needs to be fair, workable and sustainable for both responsible landlords and renters".