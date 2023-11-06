A FALLEN electricity line brought train services along the Cambrian Line to a halt on Saturday.
Passengers on the 7.29am service from Aberystwyth to Birmigham New Street were left stranded a few hundred metres from Borth railway station after it is believed an elecricity line fell onto or near the track.
Rail replacement services were organised whilst work was carried out to make the line safe.
One eyewitness, Gareth Jones, who took these photographs, said: "The train was held up for some time.
"The line may have fallen as train passed or caught up.
"An unusual incident in a way. The train was either empty or the passengers did not embark. I only saw the power people and the two police cars."
Transport for Wales said on Saturday morning: "Due to a train hitting a lineside obstruction between Borth and Machynlleth, services are currently disrupted on this line and replacement road transport has been put in place."
Normal service resumed on Saturday evening.