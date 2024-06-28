A FALLEN tree has led to delays along the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury railway line.
The early train from Aberystwyth struck a tree near Shrewsbury on Friday morning and was unable to continue due to the damage caused.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "The 05:23 Aberystwyth - Birmingham International struck tree between Welshpool and Shrewsbury and was unable to continue due to the damage.
"Our teams attended and were able to move the train shortly before 9am.
"Services have resumed but there is still some disruption on the route and passengers are advised to check for the latest information before travelling."