The family of a much-loved St Dogmaels couple, Dai and Maggs, has released a heartbreaking tribute after they died in a house fire - while villagers have paid their respects.
The tiny, close-knit Pembrokeshire village, less than a mile from Cardigan, was rocked by the blaze in Church Lane in the early hours of Sunday morning (11 December).
Well-known husband and wife Margaret and David Edwards, aged 60 and 55 respectively, sadly perished despite firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire. Many villagers spoke very fondly of them to the Cambrian News.
Their families said today: “We are distraught by our loss of Margaret and David Edwards, who were devoted to each other, having been together for 35 years and were well known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time, it has meant so much to both families.
“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”
Pembrokeshire county councillor, Mike James, attempted to hold back tears as he told the Cambrian News his two lifelong friends would be ‘very sadly missed’.
Villagers spoke of how they frantically tried to contact the ‘inseparable’ couple but couldn’t reach them.
Margaret was suffering with multiple health problems and was said to be wheelchair-bound – while David was devoted completely to her care.
Cllr James, a lifelong resident of the village, told the Cambrian News: “Losing a couple like Maggs and Dai will affect our community enormously.
“They were very well-liked, highly respected, they were a very close couple because of Maggs’ health.
“Dai was her backbone. They were a very popular couple. Whatever they did, they did together.
“Whatever was on in the community they were involved. “When Dai came to live in the village, he settled in straight away and started work and always was a hard-working person.
“Maggs’ family and my family were brought up together.
“They will be sadly, sadly missed and I will miss them as very close friends.”
Tributes have been left by what remains of their home, and a meeting was held at the community-owned White Hart Inn where the village’s vicar delivered a 'moving' prayer and other residents paid respects.
Reverend Elizabeth Rowe’s prayer was entitled: ‘Prayers for moments such as this.’
It reads: “Remember our prayers can go where we cannot. We can help those who we can no longer see.
“Where there is despair and disbelief on meeting the tragedy of losing those who were our neighbours and who met here with us in community. We hold them in our hearts.
“Bring the hope we pray of God’s constant encircling love.
“We pray that Dai and Maggs be received in joy unto God’s loving care, where togetherness and laughter may enlighten, and all burdens fall away. We hold them in our hearts.
“Bring the light of understanding through Christ.
“As we continue in our lives let us take a moment to bring daily into our thoughts and prayers those who have lost their homes during this tragic fire, those who have lost friends or family, and each person who is suffering the trauma of displacement and fear for their future. We hold them in our hearts.
“May the unseen Holy Spirit bring that comfort and ease to heart, mind and soul. AMEN.”
The fire triggered an enormous response from the community with businesses and shaken residents coming forward to support 11 people who were evacuated from their homes due to fears over leaking gas.