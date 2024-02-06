A family centre in Llanybydder has been granted almost £100,000 in grant funding.
The trustees and management team at Canolfan Deuluol Llanybydder Family Centre, based at Pobl’s Cwm Aur Residential complex, are delighted to announce the centre has been awarded £99,947 from the National Lottery.
This cash injection will secure the family centre’s activities for the next three years.
The team would also like to extend grateful thanks to their other funders, including staff and management at Dunbia, who donated proceeds from their Christmas raffle and Children in Need fundraising; Llanybydder Community Council; and Plant Dewi.
If you would like to find out more please contact the centre’s amazing manager, Kimberley Rees, on [email protected] or via their Facebook page.