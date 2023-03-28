A FAMILY dun day and music festival will be held in April to help raise funds for New Quay’s RNLI appeal.
A Big Orange family fun day and music festival will be held at the Ysgubor, Bargoed Farm, near Llwyncelyn on Saturday, 15 April to raise funds towards the New Quay RNLI fundraising appeal.
With New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, arriving this June, the station launched a fundraising appeal in February to raise £105,600 to cover the cost of a year’s training for the crew and other transportation costs.
The Big Orange is a joint funding initiative that aims to contribute to the appeal as Adrian Turner, a New Quay RNLI volunteer for over 20 years and the station’s Head Launcher explains: “We aim to raise the highest sum possible and begin with our Big Orange family fun day and music festival on Saturday 15 April at the Ysgubor, Bargoed Farm.
“The Big Orange outdoor family fun day will be free entry and take place all afternoon from 12-5pm with food available. There will be emergency services stands, games, an inflatable boat, a bouncy castle, live music from acoustic duo Cadence and much more.
“In the evening, for the Big Orange music festival, doors will open at 6.30pm with music starting at 7.30pm from not just one tribute act but two - the talented George Porter as George Michael and the outstanding Chris Perry as Phil Collins. In between sets there will also be a live online auction hosted by Morgan & Davies, local estate agents and property auctioneers.
“Tickets for the evening's Big Orange music festival are £20 and selling fast so please ring to book your ticket on 01545 580 947. This will be our first of many events throughout the year so watch this space for more Big Orange events. If you cannot attend any events you can donate to the appeal online, go to www.rnli.org/NewQuayAppeal.”
There will be a schedule of fundraising events taking place throughout the year for everyone to join in. If you would like to volunteer for the fundraising appeal please contact Alice Coleman [email protected] or if you would like to donate go to the website www.rnli.org/NewQuayAppeal.