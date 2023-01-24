THE family of a sick four-month-old Machynlleth girl have been left “overwhelmed” by community support after a fund-raiser to help with costs raised more than £20,000 in just a few days.
A fundraising drive to raise money for Martha Vaughan and her family was launched last Thursday as her little daughter Lili, who has “been through unimaginable pain and suffering in her short life”, awaits heart surgery.
Lili, who was due for an operation today (Monday), contracted Enterovirus meningitis shortly after her birth.
After receiving treatment, it wasn’t long before it was realised that the meningitis had not cleared and began to attack her heart, causing cardiomyopathy and damaging her left mitral valve.
She was transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary Children’s Hospital, where a complication of treatment saw Lili suffer brain damage which could lead to potential seizures.
Despite recovering enough to be released home, shortly before Christmas Lili again took a turn for the worse and had to be admitted to Cardiff Children’s Hospital only a week before her first Christmas.
After being on and off a ventilator, it was found that Lili’s left mitral valve was leaking, with plans to operate in Bristol on Monday.
Friend Carla Humphreys launched the fundraiser on GoFundMe in a bid to “help alleviate some of the financial worries” for Martha and Lili’s father Hedd and sister Leia.
“Lili currently relies on medical help to keep her little body going but she is fighting hard while the medical team at three hospitals try and help her,” Carla said.
“It’s too hard to even imagine how her parents and family feel and what they’re going through.
“We want to try and help in the only way we can and ease the financial worry on this poor family split between home in Machynlleth and Cardiff.
“Trying to care for their other daughter who is three, their two dogs and keep a sole trader business afloat has been difficult to now and it’s not about to get easier for them.
“There is talk of care plans for Lili which could be up to a year.
“Bills don’t disappear in times of difficulty and their living expenses are going to be increased with extra travel being so far away from home and family.
“It goes without saying that they are heartbroken at this time and any support that can help alleviate some of the financial worries will be hugely appreciated.”
Launched with a target of £2,000, the fund has raised £20,755.
Donations are open at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-lili-and-her-family