“From the moment Harvey was born, he was special, a truly longed for baby who made me feel so complete and a much-wanted sibling for Yasmin. The bond between them was something every parent would dream of. He idolised his big sister and spent his whole life looking up to her and copying everything she ever did down to his quirky, sometimes questionable fashion sense and even his feminist views. Harvey grew up to be family orientated, he had two younger sisters, Sophia and Olivia who he absolutely adored and who idolised him, their big brother. He was never too old for a hug.