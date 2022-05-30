Family pays tribute to Llanon motorcyclist, Mark Purslow

THE family of a Llanon motorcyclist have spoken of their heartbreak following his death on the Isle of Man.

Mark Purslow, 29, from Llanon, was killed in an incident during the fourth qualifying session of the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday, which occurred at Ballagarey, before the fourth mile marker, on his third lap of the session.

Purslow made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the Lightweight Race on his debut.

He graduated to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2017, competing in the Supersport and Lightweight classes. This year was his second TT.

Purslow was also an experienced classic racer, competing at the Classic TT in 2016, 2018, and 2019, with a best result of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.

He had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course at 120.86mph earlier in Wednesday’s session, his first lap in excess of 120mph.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Mark was loved by everyone, not one person had a bad word to say about him and that’s because he was an amazing person inside and out, always cracking a joke and making light of every situation with a big smile on his face, always there for other people.

“He loved to ride, and he knew the risks but he loved racing since such a young age. “He followed dad and his talent was immense, he learnt from the best.

“He was getting to his peak having the best year ever with the Never Be Clever Racing team after so many years of doing it the hard way with Dad as a privateer.

“We are beyond heartbroken, in shock and utterly devastated. We are such a close family and this loss is so hard to bare.