A celebration event has been held for youngsters who attended an outdoor skills programme.
It was an opportunity to recognise their achievement of completing an outdoor first aid qualification and attending an eight-week outdoor skills programme this spring.
Participants have achieved their Level 3 Qualification in Outdoor First Aid as well as learning bushcraft and paddling skills on site at Llandysul Paddlers.
Bethan Logan from the outdoor partnership who facilitated the project said: "Completing the programme has taken commitment and dedication and those engaged have come away with skills to set them up for their onward journey, whether that involves paddling a kayak, looking after themselves and others in remote locations or working together and communicating well as a team.
“We wish them all the best with their future endeavours and hope that the outdoors continues to be a place for them to excel and thrive".
David Jones, a team manager in the youth service highlighted that "Inspire is a grant funded project, delivered by the youth service for more than 10 years.
“A key aspect is partnership working and providing opportunities for young people to socialise, gain skills and support their goals and aspirations. Well done to all the young people who attended".
Cllr Keith Evans, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, said: "The skills and resilience that young people develop while learning in the outdoors are valuable towards moving forward into the world of work and first aid is a skill that can be a benefit to all in our community, well done to all who completed the qualification".
This project was made possible through Moondance Foundation funding received by the Outdoor Partnership who worked with Ceredigion Youth Service and Llandysul Paddlers.
If you are between 16 and 25 and are interested in developing life skills, contact [email protected];