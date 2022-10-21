Family submits plan to rebuild derelict home
Councillors will visit a derelict building in the Cambrian Mountains that a family hope to bring back to its “former glory” before deciding on if planning permission is given or not.
The remains of Pantyffynnon are nearly two kilometres to the east of Pontrhydygroes and is accessed via a track leading to the Ysbyty Ystwyth road.
The farmhouse was once part of the Hafod Estate, but was sold, along with 141 acres, in 1947.
Planning agent Gwenan Jenkins said that the building conformed with planning policy and was suitable for rebuilding, rather than renovation, while officers were of the view that it had “lost its residential status” and is considered derelict and abandoned.
The family want to rebuild on the same footprint and in similar materials, and “bring it back to its former glory.”
