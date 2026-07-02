The family of a man killed in a hit and run on Christmas Eve have spoken of their distress after learning the driver may be released early.
Ann Davies MP for Caerfyrddin and Nerys Evans MS for Sir Gaerfyrddin have expressed deep concern regarding the potential impact of the Sentencing Act 2026 of victims of serious crime and their families.
Their intervention follows a distressing development in the case of Lisa Jones, widow of Aaron Jones from Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on Christmas Eve 2024. This act of violence shook the local community and left two young children without a father.
Mrs Jones has recently received correspondence indicating that Daniel Wyke, who was convicted in connection with Mr Jones’s death and jailed for four and a half years, may fall under provisions introduced by the new Sentencing Act.
The possibility that this could lead to a reduction in his custodial sentence has caused significant anguish to Mrs Jones and her family. The family will not know the final decision until the end of August 2026.
Ann Davies MP and Nerys Evans MS said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Lisa Jones, her family and the community of Llanpumsaint, who continue to endure unimaginable grief following the tragic loss of Aaron. To now face uncertainty over the sentence of the man responsible for his death adds further distress at an already devastating time.”
The politicians are urging the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the rights and wellbeing of victims’ families are placed at the forefront of any decisions.
“It is vital that the Ministry of Justice listens to victims and their families. Any move to shorten sentences in cases of this seriousness must be approached with the utmost caution and sensitivity.”
Nerys Evans MS added: “It is essential that the experience, rights and wellbeing of victims and their families remain at the heart of every decision made within the justice system, and we have written to the Ministry of Justice to seek assurance that the voice and view of Aaron’s family are able to be heard as part of any process to review the sentence.”
Ann Davies MP raised these concerns in Westminster on Thursday, 2 July.
She asked the Leader of the House: “On the 23rd of December 2024, my constituent Aaron Jones was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog. The perpetrator was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Two weeks ago, his widow Lisa received a letter from the Ministry of Justice informing her of sentence changes under the Sentencing Act 2026 – but that she’ll have to wait until the end of August to know whether the man who took her husband’s life will be released earlier than expected.
Does the Leader of the House agree that this uncertainty only brings further distress to victims’ families– and will he grant a debate to call on the government to ensure the Act is implemented with the required sensitivity, and with the safety and wellbeing of survivors at the forefront?"
Sir Alan Campbell responded: "I understand the sensitivity of this and the distress that not only the death of Mr Jones but also what has happened since must bring to the family.
“These are difficult decisions, but I understand the point about assurances as far as they can be given to families.
“I hope that the Ministry of Justice has heard this and I will raise it directly with them. If the honourable lady seeks and adjournment debate to hear from a minister how else this can be strengthened, I think that would be appropriate but let’s be clear this needs to be a part of every process, not just individual cases. It needs to be a cultural shift in how we deal with these matters."
An estimated 6,000 prisoners will be released earlier than planned from English and Welsh jails in 10 monthly tranches, starting on 2 September.
The Ministry of Justice says the plans are an attempt to “fix” a prison system “in crisis and without intervention, prisons would have run out of space entirely.
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