A Llanbadarn Fawr man who stalked a woman and threatened to share an intimate photograph of her will be sentenced later this month.
Alexander Manluctao, of 8 Clos Ceitho, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking a woman in Aberystwyth and Swansea between 1 April and 11 August 2025 and threatening to share a photograph of her “in an intimate state” between 31 October 2024 and 31 December last year.
The court heard that Manluctao “attended the victims home address”, “sent multiple text messages and phone calls”, “posted a letter through her door” and “approached her friends to make contact with her.”
Manluctao will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
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