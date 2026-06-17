The Public Services Boards (PSBs) for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, are seeking residents’ views to find out what matters to them and their local communities.
The results gathered will help the Public Services Boards to understand the economic, social, environmental and cultural factors that impact the well-being of individuals and communities within the three counties.
Responses to the regional well-being survey will be analysed and will contribute to the joint Ceredigion/Carmarthenshire Well-being Plan 2028-2033.
Pembrokeshire PSB will also publish their local plan.
The draft well-being plan will strive to improve the economic, social, environmental, and cultural well-being of our counties.
To help shape the future of well-being in the counties, complete the online survey by 8 August 2026.
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