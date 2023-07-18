Cambrian Floral Society members were delighted to welcome Margaret Carter, a renowned floral art demonstrator from Tywyn, to their most recent meeting.
Margaret produced four beautiful displays representing the Coronation, the Trooping of the Colour, Ascot and Wimbledon during her time with the society at Llanbadarn Church Hall on Tuesday, 27 June.
In Margaret’s hands all looked so easy and casual; her choice of flower, colour and design were superb and one immediately knew which display represented which event.
It was a real joy to watch her expertise in creating such works of art, members said.
They enjoyed afternoon tea together and all the beautiful displays were donated to a raffle which goes towards the expenses of the society.
On Tuesday, 25 July at 2pm the society looks forward to extending a very warm welcome to Brenda Howells.
All members and any new members will be made welcome. You are guaranteed an afternoon of friendship, colour and entertainment.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]