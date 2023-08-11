The village of Borth turned out in force for another fantastic carnival parade.
On Friday, 4 August, the whole village was abuzz. Houses and businesses were transformed, boasting colourful decorations, and soon people in amazing costumes were hurrying down to register for the parade.
Check out a few photos from the day in the video below
Floats, large and small, and walking groups and individuals waited to be judged and then off they went, led by the amazing samba band and carnival queen Sarah Thomas.
The procession stretched down the high street and was cheered on by onlookers. The costumes were a glorious cacophony of colour and imagination.
After the procession had finished, everyone made their way to the carnival field where the enjoyment continued.
Borth Carnival raises money for the village and its societies and last year presented £10,000 to local groups. Organisers hope a similar amount can be donated again this year.