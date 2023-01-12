A Pwllheli farmer will take part in an open day to demonstrate ways to improve livestock health and welfare while reducing the need to use antibiotics.
On 25 January, Vaughan Davies will demonstrate his use of pedometer tags at Nant farm to monitor heat and the health of his cows continuously. Using this technology, Vaughan aims to reduce antibiotic use on the farm while increasing his herd's health, welfare, and productivity.
The open day is part of a series of open days organised by Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthficrobaidd Cyfrifol / Responsible Antimicrobial Use), a Welsh programme designed to help vets and farmers to address the spread of antibiotic resistance in animals and the environment in Wales. Through training, applying new technology, data gathering, and improving understanding, the programme helps farmers, equine keepers and vets in Wales reduce the need to use antibiotics, reducing the risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) development.
During 2023 several of Arwain DGC's Proof of Concept (PoC) farms will open their gates to demonstrate how novel technology and good practice techniques can reduce the need to use antibiotics.
The open days are organised by Arwain DGC Technical Officers Eiry Williams (north Wales) and Elan Davies (south Wales). Eiry said: “Farm open days are a great way to get farmers together, to learn from each other and to get them thinking about AMR and how they can tackle this issue.”
More details, including the locations, dates and times, can be found at https://menterabusnes.cymru/arwaindgc/en/events/