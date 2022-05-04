A FARMING union has agreed that farmgate milk prices need to rise significantly to make up for increasing costs elsewhere in the farming industry.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales’ Milk and Dairy Produce Committee has agreed unanimously that milk prices need to rise in order to make up for massive increases in input costs caused by increases in feed, fuel, fertiliser and energy costs - many of which are linked to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking after the committee meeting, FUW Milk and Dairy Produce Committee Chairman Dei Davies said: “The union recently wrote to the major retailers urging them to ensure that rising input costs do not threaten the long term viability of food producers in Wales and the UK, and that farmers are paid a fair price for their produce in light of developing circumstances.

“Increases in UK food prices are inevitable, and while retailers do have a part to play, we must ensure that this is reflected throughout the supply chain and reaches the farm gate.”

The committee noted a recent AHDB forecast that the total milk produced across Great Britain could be down by as much as 649 million litres as a result of the pressures on the industry, and that despite average GB farmgate prices trending at around 20 per cent higher than last year, Kite Consultancy has predicted that milk processors will need to pay upwards of 50 pence per litre if they wish to reverse the decline in milk production.

“It was clear during the discussion that these predictions are in fact already becoming a reality for many of our dairy farmers.”

While some producers are now receiving upwards of 40 pence per litre for their milk, one committee delegate had calculated that the cost of feed concentrates alone had doubled to the equivalent of 8 pence per litre, with others reporting similar figures.

“This is without taking into account many-fold increases in fertiliser, fuel and labour costs that will increasingly have an impact on production as the year progresses.”

The committee expressed the urgent need for all those in the supply chain to recognise the impacts rising input costs are having on the short and long term sustainability of milk production in Wales.