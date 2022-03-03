Farmhouse breakfasts raise the spirits in county

The Ceredigion branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales has not just raised the spirits of local farmers and the rural community but also vital funds for mental health charity the DPJ Foundation.

Hosting three busy breakfast events, as part of the FUW’s Farmhouse breakfast week, friends, members and farmers in Ceredigion enjoyed getting together at Mynach Community Centre, Devil’s Bridge, Caerwedros Hall and Felinfach Hall.

Caerwedros breakfast: FUW Ceredigion County Chairman Morys Ioan cooking up a storm ( FUW ) ( FUW )

Speaking after the breakfast rush, FUW Ceredigion County Chairman Morys Ioan said: “Over 150 people enjoyed the socialising and kicked off their day with a high quality breakfast using local produce.

“It was great to see everyone, share our thoughts about the industry and put the world to right.

“On behalf of the County I’d also like to thank everyone who helped with the cooking, serving, washing up and making sure these three events went smoothly.