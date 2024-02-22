Farmers from Aberystwyth and the surrounding area are continuing to protest outside the town’s Welsh Government office.
Tractors and crowds of people can be seen outside the building, where farmers are expressing their concerns about the government’s proposed changes to the industry.
Cambrian News reporter Alex Bowen is at the scene.
He spoke to NFU Vice Chair Martin Griffiths who said: “We need to highlight the concern and worry in the community.”
Convoys from Bow Street, Lovesgrove, Tregaron and Devil’s Bridge arrived in Aberystwyth in tractors and other farm vehicles at about 11.30am this morning (Thursday) to protest outside the town’s Welsh Government building.
Other drivers could be heard beeping their horns in support of the farmers.
Earlier today, Dyfed-Powys Police took to social media to warn drivers of potential disruption on the roads today due the protest.
At Aberystwyth’s Welsh Government office a panel of six farming industry spokespeople are about to address the crowd.
