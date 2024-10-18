An Aberystwyth University graduate from Carmarthenshire has won the Farmers Weekly award for the best agriculture student in Britain.
The Farmers Weekly Awards are the most prestigious in the agriculture industry, recognising farmers’ achievements across the country.
Logan Williams, who has graduated with a first-class degree in agriculture with animal science from Aberystwyth University, beat other students to the coveted award for best agriculture student.
He has represented Wales at both international and world-level sheepdog trials.
He studied much of his course through the medium of Welsh and helped run a farm alongside his parents in Tirmynydd, Carmarthenshire while he studied. Since graduating he has recently joined food company Dunbia.
The judges said: “Logan is a dedicated, high-achieving student with an obvious passion for agriculture in his local community. What he has achieved already is nothing short of remarkable.”
Reacting to his win, Logan said: “I’m just really delighted to have won – it’s amazing. I’m so grateful for all the support I have had from my lecturers and my family. Agriculture is one of those industries – and subjects – that just keeps on giving, with regular developments in science and technology ensuring the provision of food for the ever-growing population.”
“So that I could be on the farm as much as possible I used some creative studying techniques, such as listening back to lectures via Bluetooth in the pickup while hauling sheep from farm to farm. I’m so glad it has all paid off - winning the award is a great way of marking the completion of my studies.”
Caryl Davies, from Eglwyswrw and another graduate from Aberystwyth University, also succeeded in reaching the final three on the shortlist for the award.
Dr Manod Williams, Lecturer in Agriculture at Aberystwyth University, said: "It is a source of great pride for us to see our students succeed - we’re delighted to see them doing so well at such a high level with these awards. It is a pleasure to be able to teach these talented young people here in Aberystwyth - people who are so dedicated to the industry and its future.”