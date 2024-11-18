Having grown up attending and exhibiting at the Royal Welsh Show and the Winter Fair, Steffan and Elin have spent time competing with YFC there and have also eagerly followed the event auctions buying for Christmas for the butchers’ shop. The Winter Fair has been an integral part of their upbringing. Both feel that it’s an immense honour to have the privilege of representing the members of the Featured County, Ceredigon by opening the 2024 Royal Welsh Winter Fair and to represent the young people who look forward to creating a future for themselves within the agricultural industry.