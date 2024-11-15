Companies in the Welsh speaking heartlands of Ceredigion and Gwynedd will be urged to make more use of the language to revitalise the rural economy.
The call will come at a special summit to celebrate the achievements of the Bwrlwm ARFOR project that’s reaching out to businesses, from village shops to multi-million pound operations.
The aim is to create opportunities for young people and families to help them stay in or return to their home communities.
The project part of the £11 million Welsh Government ARFOR Two scheme that’s targeting the Welsh strongholds of Ynys Môn, Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire to create opportunities for young people and families to help them stay in or return to their home communities.
The keynote speaker at the ARFOR24 event at Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets on Thursday, 28 November 28, will be Nigel Williams, Finance Director Castell Howell.
There will also be exhibitions by jeweller Elen Bowen, of Gemwaith Elen Bowen in Newcastle Emlyn, who has benefited from the Llwyddo’n Lleol project.
The scheme is backed by Llanon chippy Sglods, which was named the Most Welsh in the World Award for the Best Welsh Brand earlier this year.