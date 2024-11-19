THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice tonight across much of mid and north Wales.
The warning area, which includes coastal areas such as Aberystwyth, Barmouth and Porthmadog, may see 1-2cm of snow overnight according to forecasters.
The warning runs from midnight Wednesday to midday and snow and ice may lead to difficult travelling conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The Met Office says: "Snow showers will develop during Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning.
"Some lying snow is likely with 1-2 cm in places and a risk of up to 5 cm over higher ground. Ice will readily form on untreated surfaces."
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
A weather warning has been issued for this afternoon for parts of mid Wales, including Lampeter.
Running from 11.42am until midnight, the Met Office warns snow will result in some travel disruption across high ground with ice an additional hazard in the highlighted area.
The warning says: “Snow will affect this area until later this afternoon. Accumulations will mainly affect higher ground where 2-5 cm could develop before the snow clears to the south by around 3pm.
“Ice will be a hazard into this evening.”