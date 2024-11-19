Shoppers at an Aberystwyth supermarket have helped raise £1,500 for the town's RNLI crew.
The money will help the Aberystwyth lifeboat crew update their equipment.
Aberystwyth RNLI was chosen through Tesco’s blue token scheme, which sees shoppers put tokens into a Perspex box, choosing their preferred good cause.
The RNLI crew has thanked people for choosing them.
The Tesco store has a number of other donations to make in the run-up to Christmas, providing a hamper to Bronglais hospital's Angharad children's ward for its upcoming Santa's grotto.
The supermarket will also be donating food to The Wallich and Jubilee Storehouse in the run-up to Christmas, as well as donating toys to the Hub in Penparcau and Plascrug School for its Christmas events.