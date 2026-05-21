An Aberystwyth University student has received national recognition after winning the top prize in an agricultural business management competition.
Final year Agriculture student, Rhian Griffiths, was awarded first place at The Farmers Club Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Business Management, a long-established national competition that showcases the very best emerging talent in the agricultural sector.
Now in their 29th year, the awards challenge students from across the UK to develop innovative, competitive and environmentally responsible farm business strategies.
Entries are initially judged on written submissions before eight finalists are invited to The Farmers Club in London, where they present their projects and take part in a professional interview before industry experts.
Rhian Griffiths’ award-winning project was developed through the Farm Management modules of her degree, where final-year students apply their knowledge to develop business-focused solutions to real-world agricultural challenges. This year’s challenge was to create a farm business plan for prospective buyers of a dairy farm in Ceredigion.
Rhian was presented with the Nickerson Cup by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. She also received a £2,000 prize donated by The Cave Foundation.
Rhian said: “Being chosen for such a prestigious competition already felt like recognition of everything I’ve poured into my studies. To make the final eight nationally was surreal. Receiving the Gold Award from Her Royal Highness Princess Anne was profoundly meaningful, and bringing it home to Aberystwyth fills me with overwhelming pride, gratitude, and confidence to step into my future.”
Also shortlisted was fellow Aberystwyth University student Cameron Anderson, who is studying Agriculture and Business Management.
Anthony O’Regan, Lecturer at Aberystwyth University, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Rhian and a well-deserved recognition of the quality, professionalism and insight she has shown. The Pinnacle Awards are highly competitive, and success at this level reflects her ability to apply business management principles in a practical, industry-focused context.”
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