A group of German meat importers and journalists have recently visited Welsh farms and abattoirs to understand more about PGI Welsh Lamb and expand their range of branded PGI Welsh Lamb products.
Buyers from a high-end specialist meat importer from Germany were joined by journalists and chefs to see for themselves the unique way Welsh Lamb is produced.
Organised by Welsh red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, the group visited the Dunbia’s processing site in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire as well as local sheep farmers Rhun Williams from Tregaron and Richard Roderick in Brecon who were able to demonstrate the traditional farming practices and showcase the natural environment where Welsh Lamb is produced.
The group were also able to sample PGI Welsh Lamb for themselves at the Falcondale Hotel in Lampeter where a Welsh Lamb supper was served.
Tom Coles, UK Lamb Sales Manager, at Dunbia commented: “It was great to welcome these buyers to learn more about PGI Welsh Lamb production across the supply chain.
We have been building ties with German buyers over many years, and this visit allowed us to demonstrate our unique capabilities in a competitive lamb market whilst highlighting the opportunities PGI Welsh Lamb offers for consumers looking for high quality, nutritious products.”
European markets remain important for PGI Welsh Lamb.
Jason Craig, from Hybu Cig Cymru added: “These buyers were delighted seeing the Welsh landscape in full glory and meeting with local farmers Richard and Rhun Williams who shared their expert knowledge and the story behind Welsh Lamb. Equally, they were impressed with the contemporary and professional processing facilities at the Dunbia site.
“The trip has resulted in the importer seeking to expand their range of branded PGI Welsh Lamb and PR coverage for PGI Welsh Lamb in Germany.”
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