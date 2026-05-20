“In particular, NFU Cymru has emphasised to the Cabinet Minister the importance of the new Welsh Government delivering a multi-year funding cycle for Welsh agriculture, moving away from the current restrictive - and uncertain - year-to-year payment model, a commitment Plaid Cymru said it would deliver in its First 100 days of Government. We believe there’s a compelling case for an ambitious and growth-focused Welsh Government to increase the wider agricultural budget. Doing so would help ensure farmers can continue providing the wide range of food, environmental, economic, social and cultural benefits they currently deliver for the people and communities of Wales.”