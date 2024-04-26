The Welsh Veterinary Science Centre in Aberystwyth has announced the appointment of its new Centre Manager.
Dr Hazel Wright was named as the new Centre Manager on Wednesday, 24 April.
The Welsh Veterinary Science Centre was established in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion in 2015 to deliver expert post-mortem examinations of new and re-emerging diseases from animals on behalf of the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
The centre also supports both the veterinary and agricultural sectors with diagnostic laboratory testing, expert advice and professional training.
Prior to joining the Welsh Veterinary Science Centre, Dr Wright obtained a PhD in Parasitology from the University of Wales Aberystwyth and undertook post-doctoral research on important livestock diseases such as liver fluke in sheep. Following academic research, Dr Wright spent 15 years with the Farmers’ Union of Wales developing, promoting and scrutinising animal health and welfare policy in Wales. Dr Wright was appointed as FUW Acting Head of Policy in 2023.
Dr Hazel Wright, Welsh Veterinary Science Centre Centre Manager, said: “I am delighted to be joining the hard-working and dedicated team at the Welsh Veterinary Science Centre at an exciting time for livestock health and welfare in Wales.
“The Welsh Veterinary Science Centre plays a pivotal role in protecting and maintaining high standards of livestock health in Wales and, as part of this role, contributes to a UK wide disease surveillance network.
“The centre is well-placed to be at the forefront of delivering the services needed to cope with new and emerging livestock health policy changes such as the anticipated onset of BVD legislation in Wales and the animal health improvement cycle universal action contained within the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.”
Dr Kate Hovers, Welsh Veterinary Science Centre Director, said: “Hazel has a strong passion for livestock health and welfare and we are delighted that Hazel will be bringing her policy expertise to the WVSC team.
“By marrying scientific research with grassroots policy development and a recognition of the needs of the end user of our services, we hope that Hazel will help realise many of the centre’s aims and ambitions.”