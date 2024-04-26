Prior to joining the Welsh Veterinary Science Centre, Dr Wright obtained a PhD in Parasitology from the University of Wales Aberystwyth and undertook post-doctoral research on important livestock diseases such as liver fluke in sheep. Following academic research, Dr Wright spent 15 years with the Farmers’ Union of Wales developing, promoting and scrutinising animal health and welfare policy in Wales. Dr Wright was appointed as FUW Acting Head of Policy in 2023.