A new advisory board for Aberystwyth University's School of Veterinary Science has met for the first time to discuss further development plans.
The establishment of the new board builds on a number of additions to the school since it was opened in 2021 by King Charles II as the first and only one in Wales.
Among its members are representatives from agricultural unions, the veterinary profession, the Welsh Government as well as external experts.
Following three years of educating vets, the first cohort of veterinary nursing students began their studies this year.
A new mock vet clinic opened at the School’s site on Aberystwyth University's Penglais campus in September as well.
The investment and new developments come on top of the more than £2 million spent to establish the School’s new facilities.
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, said: "Establishing the board is an opportunity for us to bring stakeholders together to discuss the next steps in the School's journey. It is very encouraging that so many talented people are willing to contribute their time to this work. Our aim is to continue to provide a first-class education for our students as well as meeting the needs of the Welsh veterinary profession and Welsh society as a whole.
“Wales now has its own School of Veterinary Science that is tuned to, and meets, the needs of its own veterinary community.
“By enhancing the profession, we support not only the farming community but pet owners, equestrian interests, national government and, in turn, Welsh society. That is also why Aberystwyth University has invested so heavily in creating a centre of excellence in animal health to add to its existing platforms.”
Pro Vice Chancellor for the Faculty of Earth and Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University, Professor Neil Glasser, added: "Aberystwyth’s School of Veterinary Science already makes a major contribution to the agricultural community and the veterinary profession. I am proud to be part of this new board and to have a chance to discuss how we can build on its success over the years to come.”