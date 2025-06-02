Congratulations to Elin Hopkins from Cambrian Harp School on winning 3rd prize in the Urdd National Eisteddfod for the year 6 and under harp solo.
She then went on to further prizes with another 3rd in the Instrumental Ensemble Year 6 and under with her friends Annabelle Flynn and Mared Parry.
The girls now look forward to competing at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in July.
We are now enrolling new students Year 6 and under in our harp school – www.discovertheharp.com.
